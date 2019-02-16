Elixir Capital consolidated net profit declines 85.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.38% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital declined 85.32% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 75.38% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.455.89 -75 OPM %42.0782.85 -PBDT0.604.89 -88 PBT0.484.78 -90 NP0.372.52 -85
