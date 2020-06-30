JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 5.83 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 2.88% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.01% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 24.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.835.30 10 24.0421.04 14 OPM %56.0956.23 -59.6553.42 - PBDT4.354.31 1 18.5514.98 24 PBT3.413.35 2 14.6711.66 26 NP2.502.43 3 10.858.41 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU