Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 2.88% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.01% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 24.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.835.30 10 24.0421.04 14 OPM %56.0956.23 -59.6553.42 - PBDT4.354.31 1 18.5514.98 24 PBT3.413.35 2 14.6711.66 26 NP2.502.43 3 10.858.41 29
