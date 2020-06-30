Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 5.83 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 2.88% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.01% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 24.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.835.3024.0421.0456.0956.2359.6553.424.354.3118.5514.983.413.3514.6711.662.502.4310.858.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)