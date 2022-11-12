Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.66% to Rs 5.90 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 24.40% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

