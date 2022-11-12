Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.66% to Rs 5.90 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 24.40% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.905.43 9 OPM %70.5176.24 -PBDT5.495.29 4 PBT4.804.40 9 NP4.133.32 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU