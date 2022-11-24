Emaar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 101.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 342.76 croreNet Loss of Emaar India reported to Rs 101.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 342.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 307.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales342.76307.74 11 OPM %12.7620.14 -PBDT-99.42-81.04 -23 PBT-101.06-83.08 -22 NP-101.06-83.08 -22
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
