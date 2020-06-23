Emami Ltd gains for fifth session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.95, up 5.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% fall in NIFTY and a 0.49% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.95, up 5.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Emami Ltd has added around 3.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28865.45, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)