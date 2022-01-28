Emami Ltd sees good buying

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.95, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.95, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Emami Ltd has dropped around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35966.8, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

