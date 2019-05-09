Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 3.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 359.10 crore

Net profit of rose 3.90% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 359.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.56% to Rs 43.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 1528.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1356.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

359.10397.521528.481356.0813.8514.4114.9712.0021.0221.35135.6488.242.880.1266.2423.930.800.7743.9916.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)