Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 3.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 235.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 63.16% in the September 2018 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Vapi Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 1219.23% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 359.10 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 3.90% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 359.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.56% to Rs 43.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 1528.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1356.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales359.10397.52 -10 1528.481356.08 13 OPM %13.8514.41 -14.9712.00 - PBDT21.0221.35 -2 135.6488.24 54 PBT2.880.12 2300 66.2423.93 177 NP0.800.77 4 43.9916.38 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU