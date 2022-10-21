Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.48% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 888.91 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 34.48% to Rs 128.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 888.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 756.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales888.91756.76 17 OPM %76.1378.21 -PBDT451.15405.56 11 PBT172.11206.19 -17 NP128.47196.08 -34

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

