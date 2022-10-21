Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 888.91 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 34.48% to Rs 128.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 888.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 756.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.888.91756.7676.1378.21451.15405.56172.11206.19128.47196.08

