Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 165.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 63.42 crore

Net Loss of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 165.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 220.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.4288.5860.3349.86-155.91-213.92-165.69-220.68-165.69-220.68

