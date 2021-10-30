EMC Lab of ITI receives certificate of accreditation from NABL

-
The Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory (EMC Lab) at ITI has recently received an accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in accordance with the standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General Requirements for the Competence of Testing & Calibration Laboratories in the field of Electrical Testing.
ITI Limited has set up the state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Testing Facilities at its ITI Bangalore Plant.
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbance to anything in that environment. With this accreditation, ITI can support manufacturers and product designers in the industrial, commercial, information technology, telecom and medical fields by detecting the slightest anomalies in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address compliance and market access challenges.
NABL accredited labs use procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence, thus assuring stakeholders that the test results supplied by the concerned lab are accurate and reliable.
