EMCO reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 8.02% to Rs 37.27 croreNet Loss of EMCO reported to Rs 40.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.02% to Rs 37.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.2740.52 -8 OPM %-48.75-24.98 -PBDT-53.69-42.12 -27 PBT-57.75-46.34 -25 NP-40.73-32.29 -26
