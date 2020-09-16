Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.87% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co declined 67.39% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.87% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.751.78 -58 OPM %40.0037.08 -PBDT0.200.63 -68 PBT0.200.63 -68 NP0.150.46 -67
