Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 3.50 croreNet Loss of Emerald Leisures reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 13.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.503.80 -8 13.2212.67 4 OPM %28.0021.84 -21.109.39 - PBDT-0.78-1.09 28 -4.27-6.20 31 PBT-2.01-2.61 23 -9.22-12.35 25 NP-2.01-2.61 23 -9.22-12.35 25
