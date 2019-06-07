Emerald Leisures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 3.80 croreNet Loss of Emerald Leisures reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 12.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.803.96 -4 12.6711.89 7 OPM %21.8432.32 -9.3913.29 - PBDT-1.090.33 PL -6.20-7.05 12 PBT-2.61-1.10 -137 -12.35-13.09 6 NP-2.61-1.10 -137 -12.35-13.09 6
