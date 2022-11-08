Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 34.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.24% to Rs 56.04 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 34.69% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.24% to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.0474.9617.2023.6710.1015.167.8213.266.129.37

