Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 34.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.24% to Rs 56.04 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 34.69% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.24% to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.0474.96 -25 OPM %17.2023.67 -PBDT10.1015.16 -33 PBT7.8213.26 -41 NP6.129.37 -35
