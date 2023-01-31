Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.33% to Rs 53.77 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 54.76% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.33% to Rs 53.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.7791.6511.9229.897.1227.464.6825.618.7419.32

