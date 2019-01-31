Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.61% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 83.61% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.3243.32 -18 OPM %14.2433.26 -PBDT3.3813.39 -75 PBT2.1612.14 -82 NP1.569.52 -84

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:57 IST

