Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 15.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 74.86 croreNet profit of Emmbi Industries rose 15.13% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 74.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales74.8666.57 12 OPM %14.2113.90 -PBDT7.656.66 15 PBT6.045.25 15 NP4.493.90 15
