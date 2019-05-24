Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 18.47% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 289.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 254.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.5268.44 10 289.01254.48 14 OPM %13.9714.11 -14.1813.83 - PBDT8.146.89 18 30.1725.82 17 PBT6.485.45 19 23.9120.51 17 NP4.814.06 18 17.7915.26 17

Fri, May 24 2019.

