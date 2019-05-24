Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 75.52 crore

Net profit of rose 18.47% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 75.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 289.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 254.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

75.5268.44289.01254.4813.9714.1114.1813.838.146.8930.1725.826.485.4523.9120.514.814.0617.7915.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)