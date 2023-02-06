Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net loss of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.430.16-39.53-137.500.270.190.250.17-0.020.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)