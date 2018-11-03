Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2018 quarter

-

Sales decline 90.74% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 90.74% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.050.54 -91 OPM %-520.00-9.26 -PBDT0.060.26 -77 PBT0.040.26 -85 NP0.040.26 -85
