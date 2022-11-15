Emmsons International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Emmsons International reported to Rs 44.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
