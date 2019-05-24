Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 48.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 162.85 crore

Net profit of declined 48.00% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 162.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 176.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.09% to Rs 43.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 526.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 473.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

