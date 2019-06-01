Empower India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Empower India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Empower women to speak for themselves: Panellists at Kolkata Literature Festival
Apple to empower over 90,000 US girls in coding
Educate, empower girls: Bollywood celebs urge on National Girl Child Day
Deloitte initiative to empower 10 million females in India
-
Sales decline 82.17% to Rs 0.92 croreNet Loss of Empower India reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.17% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.72% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.925.16 -82 0.9228.09 -97 OPM %29.35-0.97 --20.650.04 - PBDT-0.630.01 PL 0.040.07 -43 PBT-0.63-0.02 -3050 0.04-0.05 LP NP-0.64-0.08 -700 0.03-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU