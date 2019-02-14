Empower India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Empower India declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales04.75 -100 OPM %02.95 -PBDT0.020.14 -86 PBT0.020.11 -82 NP0.020.11 -82
