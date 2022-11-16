Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.42% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Emrald Commercial declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.42% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.178.91 -64 OPM %5.681.35 -PBDT0.180.24 -25 PBT0.160.24 -33 NP0.120.18 -33
