Emrald Commercial standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.42% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.42% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.178.915.681.350.180.240.160.240.120.18

