Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 196.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 465.91% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 196.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 465.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.490.4451.8186.360.990.370.980.360.740.25

