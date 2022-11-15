Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 196.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 465.91% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 196.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 465.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.490.44 466 OPM %51.8186.36 -PBDT0.990.37 168 PBT0.980.36 172 NP0.740.25 196

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

