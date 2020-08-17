Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 50.18 points or 0.81% at 6166.61 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aban Offshore Ltd (down 4.1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.38%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.67%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.65%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.23%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.74%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.71%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 5.98%), Coal India Ltd (up 3.03%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.79%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.46 or 0.18% at 37944.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.55 points or 0.28% at 11209.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.63 points or 0.77% at 13961.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.83 points or 0.52% at 4760.23.

On BSE,1553 shares were trading in green, 1095 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)