Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 864.38 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 34.56% to Rs 119.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 864.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 618.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.03% to Rs 423.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 3236.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2475.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

864.38618.083236.542475.8013.1014.9514.0015.17179.01149.59707.02596.72172.24143.75683.02574.22119.6988.95423.82368.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)