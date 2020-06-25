JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 864.38 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 34.56% to Rs 119.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 864.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 618.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.03% to Rs 423.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 3236.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2475.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales864.38618.08 40 3236.542475.80 31 OPM %13.1014.95 -14.0015.17 - PBDT179.01149.59 20 707.02596.72 18 PBT172.24143.75 20 683.02574.22 19 NP119.6988.95 35 423.82368.45 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU