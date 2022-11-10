Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 341.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 793.06 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 341.08% to Rs 75.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 793.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 656.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.793.06656.785.659.38109.5286.24102.8480.8875.1617.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)