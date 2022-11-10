Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 341.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 793.06 croreNet profit of Engineers India rose 341.08% to Rs 75.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 793.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 656.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales793.06656.78 21 OPM %5.659.38 -PBDT109.5286.24 27 PBT102.8480.88 27 NP75.1617.04 341
