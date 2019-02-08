Engineers India standalone net profit declines 16.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 577.00 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 16.26% to Rs 90.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 108.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 577.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 473.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales577.00473.42 22 OPM %16.4428.48 -PBDT146.46174.03 -16 PBT141.14168.14 -16 NP90.77108.40 -16
