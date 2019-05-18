Engineers India standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 612.61 croreNet profit of Engineers India rose 37.70% to Rs 94.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 612.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 509.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.06% to Rs 370.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 377.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 2444.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1787.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales612.61509.71 20 2444.341787.58 37 OPM %15.2311.28 -14.9723.11 - PBDT152.50105.03 45 589.87591.93 0 PBT146.7099.26 48 567.51568.10 0 NP94.9068.92 38 370.07377.87 -2
