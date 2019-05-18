Engineers India standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 612.61 crore

Net profit of rose 37.70% to Rs 94.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 612.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 509.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.06% to Rs 370.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 377.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 2444.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1787.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

612.61509.712444.341787.5815.2311.2814.9723.11152.50105.03589.87591.93146.7099.26567.51568.1094.9068.92370.07377.87

