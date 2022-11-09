Enterprise International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TTI Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Aryavan Enterprise reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
Ausom Enterprise reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2022 quarter
HCL Tech, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Aarti Drugs in focus
Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.64% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Enterprise International reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.64% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.012.81 -100 OPM %-1400.00-7.12 -PBDT-0.020.39 PL PBT-0.040.37 PL NP-0.040.32 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU