Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.36% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 48.36% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 124.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales121.63124.48 -2 OPM %22.4822.85 -PBDT29.7029.42 1 PBT13.1413.55 -3 NP9.056.10 48

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

