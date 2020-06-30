Epic Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Epic Energy reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 74.41% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.55 -55 1.746.80 -74 OPM %-20.0021.82 -2.876.76 - PBDT-0.050.11 PL 0.040.45 -91 PBT-0.140.01 PL -0.340.07 PL NP-0.130.57 PL -0.330.63 PL
