EPL consolidated net profit declines 8.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of EPL declined 8.88% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 948.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 870.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.948.10870.1015.5917.55138.90144.4072.5082.2046.2050.70

