EPL consolidated net profit declines 8.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 948.10 crore

Net profit of EPL declined 8.88% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 948.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 870.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales948.10870.10 9 OPM %15.5917.55 -PBDT138.90144.40 -4 PBT72.5082.20 -12 NP46.2050.70 -9

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:10 IST

