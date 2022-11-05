EPL consolidated net profit declines 8.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 948.10 croreNet profit of EPL declined 8.88% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 948.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 870.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales948.10870.10 9 OPM %15.5917.55 -PBDT138.90144.40 -4 PBT72.5082.20 -12 NP46.2050.70 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU