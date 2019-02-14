ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 66.43% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 66.43% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.888.58 -66 OPM %2.431.05 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.070.09 -22 NP0.050.06 -17

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

