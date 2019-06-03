JUST IN
Esaar (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21457.50% to Rs 86.23 crore

Net Loss of Esaar (India) reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21457.50% to Rs 86.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8593.81% to Rs 98.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.230.40 21458 98.241.13 8594 OPM %0.83-110.00 -0.87-0.88 - PBDT-0.36-0.62 42 0.31-0.19 LP PBT-0.36-0.62 42 0.31-0.19 LP NP-0.29-0.62 53 0.31-0.22 LP

