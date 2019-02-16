JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SAB Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Esaar (India) standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5831.58% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net profit of Esaar (India) rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5831.58% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.270.19 5832 OPM %0.6215.79 -PBDT0.170.03 467 PBT0.170.03 467 NP0.170.03 467

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements