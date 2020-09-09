Escorts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2020.

Escorts Ltd soared 5.14% to Rs 1179.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd surged 3.60% to Rs 2710.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8212 shares in the past one month.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd spiked 3.29% to Rs 499. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8279 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd exploded 3.09% to Rs 1923.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2456 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumped 2.40% to Rs 735. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39467 shares in the past one month.

