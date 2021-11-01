Escorts sells 13,514 tractors in October 2021

Escorts Agri Machinery products segment (EAM) in October 2021 sold 13,514 tractors as against 13,664 tractors sold in October 2020, a drop of 1.1 percent year-on-year and growth of 53.3 percent on month-on-month basis.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2021 was at 12,749 tractors as against 13,180 tractors in October 2020.

Festival period of Navratri and Dussehra witnessed good footfalls and delayed sowing and harvesting cycle of the current Rabi crop augurs well for festive retails for industry during November too coupled with overall positive rural sentiments on account of good rainfall, expected good yield and crop production, higher crop MSPs and better retail finance availability. Inflation continues unabated and is putting a pressure on our margins.

Export tractor sales in October 2021 was at 764 tractors against 484 tractors sold in October 2020, registering a growth of 58.1 percent.

