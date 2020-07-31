Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 0.100.08 25 OPM %0-4800.00 --160.00-6075.00 - PBDT0-0.96 100 -0.16-4.86 97 PBT-0.15-1.28 88 -0.41-5.35 92 NP-0.15-1.28 88 -0.41-5.35 92
