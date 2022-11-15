Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 283.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 302.43 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 283.06% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 302.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 258.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

