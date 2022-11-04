JUST IN
Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit declines 71.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Ethos consolidated net profit rises 409.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.26% to Rs 177.72 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 409.77% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.26% to Rs 177.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales177.72134.37 32 OPM %14.669.57 -PBDT26.4111.47 130 PBT18.173.55 412 NP13.562.66 410

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:58 IST

