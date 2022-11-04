Ethos consolidated net profit rises 409.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.26% to Rs 177.72 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 409.77% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.26% to Rs 177.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

