Ethos consolidated net profit rises 409.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.26% to Rs 177.72 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 409.77% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.26% to Rs 177.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales177.72134.37 32 OPM %14.669.57 -PBDT26.4111.47 130 PBT18.173.55 412 NP13.562.66 410
