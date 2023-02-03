Ethos consolidated net profit rises 71.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 229.68 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 71.31% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 229.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.229.68195.2815.6113.3736.4924.9627.7016.3920.6612.06

