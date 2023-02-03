Ethos consolidated net profit rises 71.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 229.68 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 71.31% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 229.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales229.68195.28 18 OPM %15.6113.37 -PBDT36.4924.96 46 PBT27.7016.39 69 NP20.6612.06 71
