ETT reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uniworth Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cura Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Silveroak Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 0.70 croreNet Loss of ETT reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.700.69 1 OPM %37.1442.03 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT-0.38-0.39 3 NP-0.28-0.29 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU