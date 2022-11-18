JUST IN
Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg.

Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), AmBisome Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc..

The product is expected to be launched by Q4 FY23.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around US$ 145 million for the twelve months ending September 2022, according to IQVIA.

This is a partnership product from TTY Biopharm Company Limited and will be manufactured at their Taiwan facility and marketed by Eugia Pharma.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 12:01 IST

