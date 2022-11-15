Eureka Forbes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18546.60% to Rs 576.18 croreNet Loss of Eureka Forbes reported to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18546.60% to Rs 576.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales576.183.09 18547 OPM %1.302.27 -PBDT2.290.01 22800 PBT-13.75-0.01 -137400 NP-20.75-0.01 -207400
