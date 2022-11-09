JUST IN
Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Euro Asia Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.20 -75 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0-0.06 100 PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.06 100

Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

