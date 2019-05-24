Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 268.13% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Euro Asia Exports rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 268.13% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 273.21% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.350.91 268 4.181.12 273 OPM %3.885.49 -0.24-0.89 - PBDT0.130.08 63 0.020.02 0 PBT0.130.08 63 0.020.02 0 NP0.120.07 71 0.010.01 0
